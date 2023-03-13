Late Winter Storm

WINTER STORM WARNING for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins and northern Wayne Counties from

6 PM Monday until 9 AM Wednesday.

WINTER STORM WARNING for Bradford, Susquehanna and southern Wayne Counties from 6 PM Monday until 6 AM Wednesday.

wbng (wbng)

MONDAY: Cloudy with snow and snow showers. Some rain showers. 1-3″ 100% High 38 (34-40) Wind SE 5-10 mph

A weak low to our west will give us some early snow showers today. We’ll be watching a low farther to our south.

This low will track northward and strengthen. This will give us a steady snow Monday night into Tuesday. Accumulations

of 6-20″ are possible.

Precipitation will end as snow showers Wednesday.

Mostly cloudy skies Thursday with highs approaching 40. With a low approaching Friday, the assocaited fronts will

give us some showers Friday and Saturday. As temperatures cool Saturday, we’ll have snow showers Sunday.

