Man arrested for stealing guns in Cheming County

(WBNG) -- The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Shawn Mitstifer, 26, of Cayuta, NY, for burglary in the second degree.

On March 9, deputies responded to a residence on Mallory Hill Road in the Town of Veteran to investigate a suspicious vehicle. Responding deputies determined the incident to be a burglary, during which a number of firearms were stolen.

The investigation lead officers to Mitstifer’s residence on East Suillivanville Road, where a search warrant was executed. Deputies found the stolen guns along with jewelry and cash.

Mitstifer was remanded to the Chemung County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said it is still investigating the burglary and additional arrests are expected.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.