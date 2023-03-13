NYSEG prepares for power outages ahead of major snowstorm

(WBNG) -- NYSEG is alerting its customers to the potential of downed trees and limbs causing damage to power lines Monday evening and into Wednesday morning.

In preparation for the storm, NYSEG pre-staged 500 additional lines and tree personnel across the state to assist with restoration efforts. NYSEG said its first priority is responding to downed power lines. Once that is taken care of, it will assess damages, develop a restoration plan and make repairs as quickly as it can.

The company advises its customers to keep battery-powered flashlights and radios on hand and keep refrigerators and freezers closed as much as possible; as food will last up to 24 hours if you minimize the opening of refrigerator and freezer doors. You should also charge your cell phone.

The NYSEG Outage Map, which shows where outages are located in New York State and how many customers are without power, can be found here.

You can download the Storm Track 12 weather app for Android and iOS for your forecast on the go.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.