See the winning images of Broome County Parks 2nd-ever Winter Photo Contest

(WBNG)
By Kayla Madison
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Parks’ second-ever Winter Photo Contest has come to an end with the winners announced on its website and Facebook page.

Congratulations to Sarah Presto for “Winter is Coming” taken at Dorchester Park and to Don Williams for “Happy Holidays” taken at Aqua-Terra Park.

With that, the next season is approaching, and the Spring Photo Contest begins on March 20.

From then until June 12, visitors may keep their eyes open at any Broome County Park for the best photo showing either “spring is in the air” or “spring wildlife” for their chance to win.

Submissions may be sent by email to bcparks@broomecountyny.gov

You can find the full list of photo contest rules by following this link.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Warnings posted
Senator Chuck Schumer in Cortland, NY.
Schumer visited Cortland to discuss his three-step plan to combat Xylazine
Old K-Mart plaza in Endicott begins multi-million dollar renovation
Winter storm arriving Monday
BJ’s Wholesale coming to Oakdale Commons

Latest News

Broome County seeks lifeguards for its parks
Binghamton reminds residents of winter parking rules ahead of major snowstorm
Celebration Talent Competition holds regional event in Binghamton
Owego’s section-winning season ends with loss to Westhill in the boys’ Class B Regionals