See the winning images of Broome County Parks 2nd-ever Winter Photo Contest

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Parks’ second-ever Winter Photo Contest has come to an end with the winners announced on its website and Facebook page.

Congratulations to Sarah Presto for “Winter is Coming” taken at Dorchester Park and to Don Williams for “Happy Holidays” taken at Aqua-Terra Park.

With that, the next season is approaching, and the Spring Photo Contest begins on March 20.

From then until June 12, visitors may keep their eyes open at any Broome County Park for the best photo showing either “spring is in the air” or “spring wildlife” for their chance to win.

Submissions may be sent by email to bcparks@broomecountyny.gov

You can find the full list of photo contest rules by following this link.

