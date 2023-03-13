State Dept. of Transportation asks people to stay off roads as heavy snow approaches

(WBNG) -- The New York State Department of Transportation is preparing for the incoming snow Monday night into Wednesday morning.

The department said its been closely monitoring the forecast for the storm that’s expected to drop several inches in the area. The DOT said this is standard protocol for any time a major snowstorm is expected in the area.

Regional Spokesman for the Department of Transportation Scott Cook said it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on the weather when it snows. He also recommended paying attention to road conditions and updates on 511NY.

But most importantly, Cook said don’t drive if you don’t have to. He said the department is advising people to stay off the roads.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said a State of Emergency will be enacted and a travel advisory will be issued at 8 p.m. Monday. The advisory limits travel to work and emergency travel only.

