Storm impacts expected to vary greatly tonight

Tonight: Snow likely. Winds increase toward morning. Snow will be wet and heavy. Please see the forecast video for snowfall maps. Low: 24-28

Tuesday: Snow and snow showers. Winds gust 30-40mph. Additional accumulations likely. High: 30-34

Tuesday Night: Snow showers and wind. Low: 21-25

Forecast Discussion:

Snow will be the story tonight and Tuesday as a coastal low brings wintry conditions to us through the period.

Snow will fall overnight and accumulate; lowest totals near and west of 81 and highest in the Catskills. Please see the forecast video for accumulation specifics. This will NOT be a one-sized fits all storm! What does this mean? It means snowfall and impacts will vary widely and potentially significantly from town to town. Impacts will be highest where the snow piles up the most and impacts will be like “what storm?” in areas that see the lowest totals. Snow continues Tuesday with gusty winds expected. Winds may gust 30-40mph and this will increase the risk of power outages. Again, please watch the forecast video for snowfall specifics. You can also download the WBNG Stormtrack 12 weather app. It will be located there as well this evening.

Wednesday brings a few snow showers and still breezy conditions. Highs will be in the mid 30s. Thursday warms into the mid 40s and by Friday we make a run at 50 with some rain likely.

Next weekend looks mainly quiet with just a slight chance of some showers of snow both days. Highs will be in the 30s.

