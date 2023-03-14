17,000 NYSEG customers go powerless across New York State amid snowstorm

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- NYSEG reported more than 17,000 customers are without power Tuesday as a powerful winter storm makes its way across the northeast.

Nearly all of the outages are located in the easternmost portion of New York State, as of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. That’s where a majority of the snow from the storm is expected to fall.

NYSEG reported Columbia County, which borders Vermont, had 6,667 customers without power.

Closer to the Greater Binghamton area, NYSEG reported just 29 customers without power in Delaware County. Meanwhile, in Broome County, no outages have been reported at 9:45 a.m.

On Monday, the New York State Department of Transportation said people should stay off the roads unless travel was absolutely necessary. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced a State of Emergency for the county at 8 p.m. Monday and issued a travel advisory, which restricts travel to for work and emergencies only.

Snowfall is expected through Wednesday morning. For the latest forecast, download the Storm Track 12 weather app for Android and iOS.

You can view NYSEG’s Outage Map on its website.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broome County sets State of Emergency due to anticipated snowfall
wbng
Late Winter Storm
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Winter Storm Warnings posted
Man arrested for stealing guns in Chemung County

Latest News

Matt Palmisano, of Bellows Falls, in Windham County, Vt., uses a snowblower to help remove the...
Northeast winter storm shuts schools, knocks out power
Georgia man pleads guilty to having loaded weapon in Binghamton
Georgia man pleads guilty to having loaded weapon in Binghamton
State Dept. of Transportation asks people to stay off roads as heavy snow approaches
State Dept. of Transportation asks people to stay off roads as heavy snow approaches
NYSEG prepares for power outages ahead of major snowstorm
NYSEG prepares for power outages ahead of major snowstorm