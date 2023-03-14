17,000 NYSEG customers go powerless across New York State amid snowstorm

(WBNG) -- NYSEG reported more than 17,000 customers are without power Tuesday as a powerful winter storm makes its way across the northeast.

Nearly all of the outages are located in the easternmost portion of New York State, as of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. That’s where a majority of the snow from the storm is expected to fall.

NYSEG reported Columbia County, which borders Vermont, had 6,667 customers without power.

Closer to the Greater Binghamton area, NYSEG reported just 29 customers without power in Delaware County. Meanwhile, in Broome County, no outages have been reported at 9:45 a.m.

On Monday, the New York State Department of Transportation said people should stay off the roads unless travel was absolutely necessary. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced a State of Emergency for the county at 8 p.m. Monday and issued a travel advisory, which restricts travel to for work and emergencies only.

Snowfall is expected through Wednesday morning. For the latest forecast, download the Storm Track 12 weather app for Android and iOS.

You can view NYSEG’s Outage Map on its website.

