Area schools raise more than $6,000 in ‘Coins for Kindness’ drive

(WBNG) -- More than $6,000 was raised by local schools for a good cause.

In February, more than 20 schools participated in the “Coins for Kindness” coin drive, collecting donations for “Super Cooper Saves the Day.”

The nonprofit was created by Tara Bush after her son, Cooper, lost his battle with childhood cancer.

Earlier this year, Charles F. Johnson First Grader Joseph Ransey and First Grade Teacher Jessica Carl learned more about the Super Cooper cause and the idea for the fundraiser began there.

From Feb. 1 to 28, schools collected coins each day, racking up a total of $6,438 and 30 cents. Charles F. Johnson Elementary raised the most with $680 and 79 cents.

“It made my heart feel bigger,” said Ransey.

For CFJ Principal John-Michael Shea, he said efforts like these are what make UE special.

“You know, I think that just understanding that no matter how young the students are, they know what love is and they’re willing to show it in many different ways,” Shea said. “The big thing is that no matter how small an act is, it can be something great, and I think we proved that; that even if you brought in a penny or a nickel, it went towards something amazing and we’re really, really proud of that.”

