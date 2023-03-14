Binghamton-based MediaBrush Marketing certified as a Minority & Women Buiness Enterprise by New York State

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- MediaBrush Marketing announced Empire State Development’s Division of Minority & Women’s Business Development recognized it with a Minority Business Enterprise and Women Business Enterprise Certifications award.

MediaBrush completed, met and passed reviews and rigorous requirements to mitigate fraud in the MWBE process. The certification demonstrates that MediaBrush Marketing meets the requirements to do business with New York State agencies and their funded partners as a minor or women-owned business.

“We are honored to have achieved the goal of securing these certifications,” said Owner of MediaBrush Marketing Stephanie Krummenacker in a news release. “While MediaBrush Marketing has been a minority and woman-owned business since our inception in 2019, it is exciting to have the official MWBE certification from New York state associated with our brand.”

MediaBrush Marketing is MWBE certified in the following areas of expertise:

Advertising agencies

Advertising, public relations and related services

Digital advertising agencies

Graphic design services

Media buying agencies

Public relations consulting services

Krummenacker pointed out that MediaBrush grew from a single-person agency to a team of 10 members in just four years.

“Being recognized as an MWBE will allow us to accelerate our growth, further expanding our investments in the local community, our people and technologies,” she said.

According to the Division of Minority and Women’s Business Development, MWBE-certified companies are eligible to fulfill minority-owned and women-owned business participation goals on contracts issued by the state of New York and are listed in the NYS Directory of Certified MWBE Firms.

