Binghamton man pleads guilty to firing handgun in neighborhood

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty plea of a man for firing a handgun in a neighborhood in Broome County Court Tuesday.

The district attorney’s office said Nicholas J. Tucker, 24, of Binghamton, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment in the first degree and burglary in the third degree.

Tucker admitted that he illegally entered a house on Taft Avenue in the Town of Union and was involved in a physical altercation with the people inside. He then left the residence and removed a handgun from his car, threatened the residents and then fled the scene. He was arrested briefly afterward by the Broome County Sheriff’s Department. The handgun, which is discarded, was found in a nearby yard. This occurred on Sept. 4, 2022.

Tucker will be sentenced to two and one-third to seven years in prison on each charge on June 21. The sentences will be served concurrently.

“Though defendant Tucker has no significant criminal history, conduct such as this, which endangered every resident of that community, cannot be tolerated,” said District Attorney Michael Korchak. “Thankfully no one was injured and law enforcement responded quickly to take the defendant into custody.”

The case was investigated by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police.

