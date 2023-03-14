Binghamton man pleads guilty to firing handgun in neighborhood

(Source: Gray News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty plea of a man for firing a handgun in a neighborhood in Broome County Court Tuesday.

The district attorney’s office said Nicholas J. Tucker, 24, of Binghamton, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment in the first degree and burglary in the third degree.

Tucker admitted that he illegally entered a house on Taft Avenue in the Town of Union and was involved in a physical altercation with the people inside. He then left the residence and removed a handgun from his car, threatened the residents and then fled the scene. He was arrested briefly afterward by the Broome County Sheriff’s Department. The handgun, which is discarded, was found in a nearby yard. This occurred on Sept. 4, 2022.

Tucker will be sentenced to two and one-third to seven years in prison on each charge on June 21. The sentences will be served concurrently.

“Though defendant Tucker has no significant criminal history, conduct such as this, which endangered every resident of that community, cannot be tolerated,” said District Attorney Michael Korchak. “Thankfully no one was injured and law enforcement responded quickly to take the defendant into custody.”

The case was investigated by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broome County sets State of Emergency due to anticipated snowfall
wbng
Late Winter Storm
Man arrested for stealing guns in Chemung County
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Winter Storm Warnings posted

Latest News

ACHIEVE CEO Amy Howard talks about her local community impact and being a woman in a leadership...
Change Makers: ACHIEVE’s woman CEO reflects on nearly 20 years of making a difference
A roadway caution sign is seen as motorists commute during a winter snow storm Tuesday, March...
Northeast winter storm knocks out power, closes schools
Binghamton-based MediaBrush Marketing certified as a Minority & Women Buiness Enterprise by New York State
Broome County State of Emergency set to expire Tuesday