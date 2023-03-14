Binghamton women’s lacrosse game against Cornell postponed until Wednesday

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton women’s lacrosse game at Cornell has been postponed until Wednesday due to inclement weather.

The matchup was originally scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Binghamton enters this game on a tear as they’ve won three of their past four to improve their overall record to 4-4. During that streak, the Bearcats have averaged 16.5 goals per game.

They will need that offense against Cornell who is currently 5-1 this season and have only lost to #17 Stanford 17-12 in Palo Alto, California.

The Big Red lead the all-time series 9-0.

This year’s matchup will start at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Schoellkopf Field.

