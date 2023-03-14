Binghamton women’s lacrosse game against Cornell postponed until Wednesday

Binghamton's Kristen Scheidel (39) runs upfield in the first half of an NCAA women's lacrosse...
Binghamton's Kristen Scheidel (39) runs upfield in the first half of an NCAA women's lacrosse game against Pitt.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton women’s lacrosse game at Cornell has been postponed until Wednesday due to inclement weather.

The matchup was originally scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Binghamton enters this game on a tear as they’ve won three of their past four to improve their overall record to 4-4. During that streak, the Bearcats have averaged 16.5 goals per game.

They will need that offense against Cornell who is currently 5-1 this season and have only lost to #17 Stanford 17-12 in Palo Alto, California.

The Big Red lead the all-time series 9-0.

This year’s matchup will start at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Schoellkopf Field.

