Broome County State of Emergency set to expire Tuesday

(WBNG) -- The State of Emergency for Broome County will be lifted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the county.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced Monday afternoon that the county would enter a State of Emergency at 8 p.m. Monday due to the heavy snow. Garnar also issued a travel advisory, prohibiting travel unless necessary. That advisory is also being lifted at 2 p.m.

Much of Monday night’s snow was east of Binghamton. NYSEG reported 17,000 outages across the state Tuesday morning with most of them being in the area of the New York and Vermont border.

Some snow is still expected to fall for the rest of Tuesday through Wednesday morning. You can download the Storm Track 12 weather app for the latest forecast for Android and iOS.

