Cortland Fire Department receives nearly $422,000 for recruitment, training, program improvements

CORTLAND, NY (WBNG) -- Senate Majority Leader and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced $421,920 in federal funding for the Cortland Fire Department on Tuesday.

The funding, which was allocated through the US Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Agency’s; or FEMA, Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response; or SAFER, program, will be used to help recruit and train new firefighters.

Schumer’s office said the Senate Majority Leader is fighting to prevent the federal firefighting programs that are set to expire at the end of 2023.

“From being on the frontline during COVID to fighting fires, our Cortland firefighters work non-stop to keep our communities safe,” said Schumer. “That is why when I heard our fire departments were struggling to keep up staffing, I promised to deliver the fed dollars to give our heroes the support they need.”

The funding will go toward Cortland’s “bunk in” program, which allows college-age individuals to bunk at the fire station for two nights each week in return for a stipend towards their housing costs.

The grant will also fund social media training, marketing training, and website redesign to help better recruit volunteer firefighters, as well as improvements to program coordination and management.

