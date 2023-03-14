Delaware County DA announces guilty plea of person who sped on highway after drinking vodkas

(Pixabay)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty plea of Leigh F. Murray, of Patterson, NY, who was in court for Driving While Intoxicated, a class D felony.

The district attorneys noted that Murray admitted to driving over the speed limit on State Highway 17 in the Town of Hancock after drinking two to three vodkas on Nov. 26, 2022.

The plea was entered pursuant to a negotiated disposition, wherein it is anticipated that Murray will be sentenced to six months in prison and then five years of felony probation supervision. The probation terms will require that Murray does not consume alcohol and engage in any substance abuse treatment that is recommended.

Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith said he commends the New York State Police in this case.

