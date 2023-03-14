McGirk’s Irish Pub says its ready for busy St. Patrick’s Day

CHENANGO BRIDGE (WBNG) -- Bars and restaurants around the Greater Binghamton area are preparing for St. Patrick’s Day on Friday.

For McGirk’s Irsk Pub in Chenango Bridge, the St. Patrick’s Day holiday is a special event that it looks forward to every year. Around every March, the pub prepares for St. Patty’s Day seven days ahead of the holiday.

Regulars and first-timers show up every year right at 11 a.m. when the restaurant opens, the restaurant noted. Management said despite the hard work, it takes to pull off the event, the staff looks forward to the joy and cheer the event brings to customers.

“It’s a really fun day,” said Owner of McGirk’s Irish Pub Megan Ward. “Everybody has a great time. It’s really a fun event that we get all get to enjoy together.”

Ward said putting together the event is worth the time and energy.

Due to the fact that St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday, amid Lent, the pub will be adding fish and chips to its regular menu for the holiday. Full staff will be on shift during the event so the pub will be able to help all of its customers in a timely manner.

