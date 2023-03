BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) -- As of 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night, nearly 5,300 NYSEG customers are without power in Broome County.

Most of the outages are in the Town of Chenango area, with over 4,000 customers in the dark.

