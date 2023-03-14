Snowy Tuesday

WINTER STORM WARNING for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins and northern Wayne Counties until 8 AM Wednesday.

WINTER STORM WARNING for Susquehanna and southern Wayne Counties until 6 PM Tuesday.

Winter Weather Advisory for Bradford County until 6 PM Tuesday.

wbng (wbng)

TUESDAY: Cloudy with snow and snow showers. 3-8″ 100% High 32 (28-34) Wind NW 15-20 G40 mph

The snow was slow to start/stick, but we’re still looking at some good snowfall totals today and tonight.

A strong low over the Atlantic will give us snow, heavy at times and a gusty northwest wind. Snow will

taper to snow showers tonight. Snowfall accumulations of 4-11″ are possible.

Precipitation will end as snow showers Wednesday.

Mostly cloudy skies Thursday with highs in the mid 40s. With a low approaching Friday, the assocaited fronts will

give us some showers Friday and Saturday. As temperatures cool Saturday, we’ll have snow showers Sunday.

High pressure gives us partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures Monday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.