Southern Tier Tuesdays: Wildcat Food & Clothing Center
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Wildcat Food & Clothing Center is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.
Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.
