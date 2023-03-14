Storm wraps up but winds remain

Tonight: Snow showers and wind. An additional 1-3″ of snow possible in persistent snow. Gusts 30-40mph possible. Low: 19-23

Wednesday: 30% chance of snow showers through around midday. Some clearing develops. High: 29-34

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 13-19

Forecast Discussion:

Windy and snowy conditions continue tonight. Blowing and drifting will cause changeable road conditions as well. Winds could gust 30-40mph at times and some power outages are still a concern.

Wednesday brings a few snow showers early in the day but breezy conditions remain. Some clearing may develop in the afternoon from west to east. Highs will be in the 30s. Thursday warms into the mid 40s and by Friday we make a run at 50 with some rain likely.

Next weekend looks mainly quiet with sun and clouds Saturday and a small chance of some flurries Sunday. Highs will be in the 30s.

Early next week we head back into the 40s with quiet weather expected Monday and Tuesday.

