Syracuse women’s basketball to host Kent State on Wednesday in first round of WNIT

By Jackson Neill
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Syracuse women’s basketball team has officially been named to 64-team field for the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.

The Orange will host Kent State in their first round matchup on Wednesday.

They earned this bid after finishing the regular season with an 18-12 overall record. It is the fifth time that Syracuse has made the tournament. They have an all-time record of 11-4 in the invitational.

The last time they made the WNIT was in 2012 where they made a run to the semifinals before losing to James Madison 74-71.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the JMA Wireless Dome.

