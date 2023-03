(WBNG) -- 19th annual “Goofy Golf” pout on by the Afton Sertoma Club will be held on March 25.

It will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and all 18 holes will be set up inside the Afton Central School in Afton, NY.

It’s $5 per person or a max of $20 per family.

All equipment will be provided by organizers.

