Ahead of ‘Running of the Forks,’ experts stress the importance of training

CHENANGO BRIDGE (WBNG) -- The 50th annual “Running of the Forks” will take place on March 19 at 8:30 a.m.

The community is gearing up to prepare for the big day. Many in the race who prepared for Sunday are running for health improvements aside from the competitive part of the race. Stories in the area that specializes in selling running shoes and equipment are preaching about the benefits of getting out and moving.

“Once you start running it strengthens your joints and your tendons,” said Owner of Confluence Running Jenna Gawors. “The impact of the running will give you a little better thickening of those tendons and ligaments.”

Gawors said that running more often will help mitigate any injuries sustained from running, such as twisting an ankle.

Race Day registration will be available at Chenango Fork High School cafeteria at 7 a.m. It will cost $25 to register. You can register here.

