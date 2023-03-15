Ahead of ‘Running of the Forks,’ experts stress the importance of training

(WBNG)
By Keith Jouganatos
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHENANGO BRIDGE (WBNG) -- The 50th annual “Running of the Forks” will take place on March 19 at 8:30 a.m.

The community is gearing up to prepare for the big day. Many in the race who prepared for Sunday are running for health improvements aside from the competitive part of the race. Stories in the area that specializes in selling running shoes and equipment are preaching about the benefits of getting out and moving.

“Once you start running it strengthens your joints and your tendons,” said Owner of Confluence Running Jenna Gawors. “The impact of the running will give you a little better thickening of those tendons and ligaments.”

Gawors said that running more often will help mitigate any injuries sustained from running, such as twisting an ankle.

Race Day registration will be available at Chenango Fork High School cafeteria at 7 a.m. It will cost $25 to register. You can register here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broome County sets State of Emergency due to anticipated snowfall
NYSEG Outage
Nearly 5,300 NYSEG customers without power in Broome County
Delaware County DA announces guilty plea of person who sped on highway after drinking vodkas
17,000 NYSEG customers go powerless across New York State amid snowstorm
Broome County State of Emergency set to expire Tuesday

Latest News

New York State’s burn ban begins March 16
The first nor'easter of the season dumps heavy snow and cuts off power to hundreds of thousands...
Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages
Adult-use cannabis store ‘William Jane’ set to open in Ithaca
‘Cardiac arrest’ death is suspicious, says Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office