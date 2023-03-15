A blustery day

WINTER STORM WARNING for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Otsego until 8 AM Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with early snow showers. Increasing PM sunshine. 0-1″ 30% High 34 (30-36) Wind NW 15-20 G35 mph

As the low exits, it’s going to be windy and cold. Early snow showers will taper through the day. Winds

diminish tonight with partly cloudy skies.

Mostly cloudy skies Thursday with highs in the mid 40s. We could get a few rain showers Thursday night.

With a low approaching Friday, the associated fronts will give us a better chance of showers Friday and Saturday.

After an early high, temperatures will fall through the 30s Saturday.

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Sunday, but high pressure will give us partly cloudy skies and

seasonable temperatures Monday and Tuesday.

