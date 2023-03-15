‘Cardiac arrest’ death is suspicious, says Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, NY (WBNG) -- The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that it has labeled as suspicious.

The sheriff’s office said it responded to a residence in the Town of Lansing on March 5 for a report of a cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, deputies found a dead man, who was later identified as Joseph F. West, 71, of Ithaca, NY, inside.

Deputies reported the death as unattended, meaning that they were no witnesses to the death.

Upon further investigation and analysis of available evidence, the sheriff’s office ruled the death as suspicious. The New York State Police and Ithaca City Police have assisted the sheriff’s office with its investigation.

Authorities said more details will be released later.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broome County sets State of Emergency due to anticipated snowfall
NYSEG Outage
Nearly 5,300 NYSEG customers without power in Broome County
Delaware County DA announces guilty plea of person who sped on highway after drinking vodkas
17,000 NYSEG customers go powerless across New York State amid snowstorm
Broome County State of Emergency set to expire Tuesday

Latest News

The first nor'easter of the season dumps heavy snow and cuts off power to hundreds of thousands...
Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages
Volunteers celebrate AmeriCorps Week
Volunteers celebrate AmeriCops Week
Adam Weitsman donates $250,000 to Hillel Academy to prevent its closure
American Heart Association says you should take precautions when shoveling to prevent heart attacks