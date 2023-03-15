‘Cardiac arrest’ death is suspicious, says Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office

LANSING, NY (WBNG) -- The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death that it has labeled as suspicious.

The sheriff’s office said it responded to a residence in the Town of Lansing on March 5 for a report of a cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, deputies found a dead man, who was later identified as Joseph F. West, 71, of Ithaca, NY, inside.

Deputies reported the death as unattended, meaning that they were no witnesses to the death.

Upon further investigation and analysis of available evidence, the sheriff’s office ruled the death as suspicious. The New York State Police and Ithaca City Police have assisted the sheriff’s office with its investigation.

Authorities said more details will be released later.

