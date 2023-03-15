New York is once again leading the nation with 45 residential fire deaths

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The state of New York is currently leading the nation in residential fire deaths. In 2017, 2018, and 2019, New York was number one in the nation in fire deaths.

And this year, the state is off to a similar start. In 2022, a total of 2,284 Americans died in residential fires. 144 of those deaths were New Yorkers. This year, in just three months, there have been 45 residential fire deaths.

12 News spoke to Johnson City’s Fire Marshal, Bob Blakeslee who believes one of the main reasons why the state of New York is leading the nation in residential fire deaths is because of the state’s large population.

He also said many houses do not have smoke alarms installed or working which puts them at greater risk in the event of a fire. According to the Firefighters Association of New York, many families simply do not have the resources to have smoke alarms installed in their houses.

Blakeslee said they have been taking a proactive approach in Johnson City since they took over code enforcement last year. He also said some of the main causes of residential fires are things like unattended cooking or leaving candles unattended.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.