New York State’s burn ban begins March 16

By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The New York State burn ban begins tomorrow.

Under a burn ban, New York residents are prohibited from burning brush. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation began the burn ban in 2009 with the intention of preventing wildfires during heightened conditions for wildfires. The ban expires on May 14.

“This winter was warmer and drier than most, but regardless of the winter weather, we are always at a greater risk of wildfires in the spring,” Commissioner Seggos said. “This ban helps protect our communities, natural resources, and the Rangers and other firefighters who extinguish the fires. We’re encouraging all New Yorkers to think about safety first, before starting a potentially dangerous fire.”

During the burn ban, backyard firepits, and campfires less than three feet high and four feet in length, width, or diameter are allowed, as are small cooking fires, are allowed. The DEC said only charcoal or dry, clean, untreated, or unpainted wood can be burned.

Burning garbage or leaves is prohibited all-year round in New York State.

