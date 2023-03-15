Quiet weather for a few days!

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. A wide range in temperatures is possible. Winds subside. Low: 15-25

Thursday: Sun and clouds. High: 44-49

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy to overcast. Low: 29-36

Forecast Discussion:

Some quiet weather is on the way tonight and winds will slowly diminish. Thursday will be quiet as we warm into the mid 40s.

Our next shot at rain comes in Friday. The day will be unsettled with an 80% chance of showers and rain. Rainfall Friday is not expected to be heavy enough to cause any flooding issues. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Next weekend looks mainly quiet with sun and clouds Saturday and a small chance of some flurries Sunday. There is a teeny chance of a few flakes or drops Saturday as a weakening surface trough moves through. Highs will be in the 30s.

Early next week we head back into the 40s with quiet weather expected Monday and Tuesday. High pressure further establishes itself and temperatures rise through midweek into the upper 40s. Some 50s are likely, too.

