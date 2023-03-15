Shots fired in First Ward lead to prison sentence

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to a press release from the Broome County District Attorney’s Office, in Broome County Court, Savon C. Turrell, 19 of Binghamton, entered a plea of guilty to felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. Turrell admitted that on May 3, 2022, in the City of Binghamton he illegally possessed a loaded 45 caliber pistol.

Binghamton Police responded to a report of shots fired in the vicinity of Meadow and Mygatt Streets. The suspects were reported leaving the scene in a light-colored Dodge Caliber. Police tracked the vehicle to a house on Oak Street. Turrell was located inside the residence, along with the 45-caliber handgun that fired the shots in the First Ward. No one was struck or injured in the shooting.

Turrell will be sentenced to 3 ½ years in New York State prison followed by 3 years post release supervision on May 19, 2023.

“Senseless violent behavior such as this has no place in our community. The Binghamton Police Department was able to quickly apprehend the defendant thanks to concerned citizens getting involved. If you are a witness to a crime, please contact your local law enforcement agency or the District Attorney’s Office immediately. You may be saving a life,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.

The Binghamton Police Department investigated the case. Senior Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth M. Chirco prosecuted the case for the Broome County District Attorney’s Office.

