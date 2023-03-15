Some Catholics can eat corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day, church officials say

In the Fargo and Crookston diocese, parishioners will be permitted to have corned beef and...
In the Fargo and Crookston diocese, parishioners will be permitted to have corned beef and cabbage in honor of Ireland’s patron saint.(fotek/Getty Images via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In the Catholic faith, eating meat is generally not allowed on Fridays during Lent. But bishops in parts of North Dakota are granting an exception for this Friday because it is St. Patrick’s Day.

In the Fargo and Crookston diocese, parishioners will be permitted to have corned beef and cabbage in honor of Ireland’s patron saint.

In Fargo, those who take advantage of the exception must give up meat on one other day before March 23.

Those in the Crookston diocese who eat meat this Friday must perform an act of charity or another good deed during the third week of Lent.

As for Bismarck’s diocese, the bishop there says there will be no St. Patrick’s Day exemption for consuming meat this Friday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broome County sets State of Emergency due to anticipated snowfall
NYSEG Outage
Nearly 5,300 NYSEG customers without power in Broome County
Delaware County DA announces guilty plea of person who sped on highway after drinking vodkas
17,000 NYSEG customers go powerless across New York State amid snowstorm
Broome County State of Emergency set to expire Tuesday

Latest News

FILE - The downed $32 million U.S. drone, which contains sensitive technology, has not been...
US, Russian military chiefs resume contact to discuss drone
car seat safety
FILE - A Twitter page of Chinese exiled businessman Guo Wengui is seen on a computer screen in...
Chinese businessman arrested in $1 billion fraud conspiracy
Authorities are searching for Roy McGrath, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s ex-chief of staff.
FBI raids home of ex-Maryland official as manhunt continues
New York State’s burn ban begins March 16