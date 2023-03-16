2023 ‘Battle of the Bravest’ charity hockey game
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) -- The 2023 “Battle of the Bravest” charity hockey game is March 19 at the Ice House Sports Complex in Binghamton. 100% of the proceeds from the event will go toward funding cancer research.
The doors will open at 2:45 p.m. and the puck drops at 3:30 p.m. Entry into the event is donation based.
There will also be a 50/50, raffles and a silent auction.
Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.