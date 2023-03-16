Bainbridge man arrested in burglary investigation in Otsego County

(Live 5 News)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAURENS, NY (WBNG) -- The Otsego County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Town of Bainbridge man for a burglary in the Town of Laurens.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation revealed that on June 29, 2021, Bret M. Vanvalkenburgh, 29, entered an occupied residence and stole a set of car keys and then stole the victim’s Chevy Trax. The vehicle was then found in the Village of Sidney abandoned.

The office said, after a lengthy investigation, the case was presented to the Otsego County Grand Jury and a sealed indictment was issued for burglary in the second degree and grand larceny in the third degree. At the time of the indictment being issued, the defendant was incarcerated in the Delaware County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges, the office said.

Vanvalkenburgh was arrested, processed and arraigned in Otsego County Court on March 13. He was issued $1,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond and returned to the Delaware County Correctional Facility.

