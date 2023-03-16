A break from Winter

Above average temperatures
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 46 (42-48) Wind W 5-10 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

Partly cloudy skies Thursday with highs in the mid 40s. We’ll get a few rain showers after midnight.

With a cold front approaching Friday, we’ll have a better chance of rain, showers and fog Friday.

We’ll be colder Saturday with snow showers. After an early high, temperatures will fall through the 30s.

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Sunday, along with some snow showers.

High pressure will give us temperatures a few degrees above average for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

with a mix of sun and clouds.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Cardiac arrest’ death is suspicious, says Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office
Adult-use cannabis store ‘William Jane’ set to open in Ithaca
NYSEG Outage
Nearly 5,300 NYSEG customers without power in Broome County
Adam Weitsman donates $250,000 to Hillel Academy to prevent its closure
Binghamton man pleads guilty to firing handgun in neighborhood

Latest News

NO ISSUES EXPECTED
Quiet weather for a few days!
Flooding risks low
A stretch of quiet weather
A blustery day
Power outages still a risk
Storm wraps up but winds remain