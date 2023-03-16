A break from Winter

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 46 (42-48) Wind W 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

Partly cloudy skies Thursday with highs in the mid 40s. We’ll get a few rain showers after midnight.

With a cold front approaching Friday, we’ll have a better chance of rain, showers and fog Friday.

We’ll be colder Saturday with snow showers. After an early high, temperatures will fall through the 30s.

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Sunday, along with some snow showers.

High pressure will give us temperatures a few degrees above average for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

with a mix of sun and clouds.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.