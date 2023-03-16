Deputies make arrests after crash in Town of Walton

(WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a Sidney, NY resident for driving while impaired.

On the night of March 13, deputies from the Delaware County sheriff’s office responded to a one-car crash with injuries on State Highway 206 near Davis Road in the Town of Walton. When deputies arrived, they saw a vehicle had left the roadway and struck a tree. The deputies identified the driver as 41-year-old Christine Falsetta of Sidney.

Upon completing an investigation, the deputies charged Falsetta with aggravated unlicensed operator in the first degree; a felony, driving while ability impaired by drugs; a misdemeanor and traffic violations.

Upon completion of arrest processing, Falsetta was released on tickets returnable to the Town of Walton Court at a later date.

Falsetta was released to a third party, who, upon a check of the third party’s driver’s license, it was determined their license was suspended and was then arrested and issued tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, as well as failing to turn in his NYS License to the DMV, both unclassified misdemeanors.

