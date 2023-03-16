Elected officials discuss ‘housing crisis’ in Southern Tier

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, the Southern Tier has become quite the hot spot for people to settle as job opportunities are on the rise.

She said this has made officials realize they have to do a lot more workforce development as well as they have to find a place for people to live.

As part of the Fiscal Year 2024 Executive Budget, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the housing crisis the state of New York has been facing and she plans on building 800,000 new homes over the next decade. Last week, elected officials met to discuss ways to improve the Southern Tier’s housing crisis.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham said one of the biggest issues he sees in the area, many people are spending too much of their monthly income on their rent which is a big reason why the city needs more affordable housing.

CEO of Leadership Alliance Stacey Duncan said, housing is a critical piece of the economic development process and they have been finding out more information about the housing market in the area.

Duncan said they have partnered with more than a dozen public and private stakeholders to prepare a comprehensive housing strategy in hopes to provide the opportunity for a higher quality of life and accessible economic mobility for the community.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.