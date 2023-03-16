Hot water issue closes Mooney’s temporarily

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Anyone wanting to eat at Mooney’s Sports Bar & Grill in Johnson City Thursday may have to find someplace else to eat lunch.

A statement sent to 12 News from Mooney’s said the restaurant had to shut down temporarily because its hot water tank broke down. The restaurant said it had a service company hired to fix the tank Thursday and it should reopen soon.

“We believe those in the health department are regular customers of ours, so the reporting/closure was a rather rapid process,” said Supervisor of Operations Brian Puszert. “We are happy to comply, and should be open again very soon.”

The Broome County Department of Health said it was forced to close down the business briefly as the lack of hot water is a violation of health and safety standards; hot water is used for sanitation and washing dishes.

A yellow sign from the Broome County Department of Health, notifying customers of the closure, appeared on the doors of the business sometime Wednesday. It was signed by Broome County Department of Health Directory Mary McFadden.

An ETA for when it may open again was not provided.

