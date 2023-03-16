Mooney’s closed by Broome County Health Department

Mooney's closing notice
Mooney's closing notice(Luke Meade)
By Luke Meade
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- There is a notice that was put on the door of Mooney’s Sports Bar and Grill in Johnson City, indicating closure from the Broome County Health Department.

The notice signed by the Broome County Department of Health director Mary McFadden says the closure was ordered today.

According to the codes listed on the notice, the closure involves the business’s permit.

This is a developing story, be sure to check our website for more updates.

