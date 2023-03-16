Rain showers for the end of the work week

Tonight: Clouds increase. Chance of showers toward morning. Low: 29-37

Friday: Rain showers likely. Chance of precipitation is 90%. High: 44-50

Friday Night: Variable clouds. Low: 20-26

Forecast Discussion:

Our next shot at rain comes in Friday morning and lasts through the day. The chance of rain is 90%. Rainfall Friday is not expected to be heavy enough to cause any flooding issues, nor will it rain all day long. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

The weekend looks mainly quiet with partial sun Saturday. Some snow showers may drift through the area, too. Highs will be in the 30s.

Early next week we head back into the 40s with quiet weather expected Monday through Wednesday. High pressure further establishes itself and temperatures rise through midweek into the upper 40s. Some 50s are likely, too, especially if we see a lot of sun.

