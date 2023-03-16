Ross Park Zoo welcomes litter of sand cats

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Ross Park Zoo welcomed three new baby sand cats to the park.

The sand cat is a small wildcat native to warm climates like the Sahara Desert and Central Asia. They live in an indoor habitat at the zoo so they can stay in a warm climate.

The zoo’s two adult sand cats, Kaya and Amal were acquired from zoos in California and Utah to become mating partners.

They welcomed the three baby cats last month who are all in good health.

Ross Park Zoo’s Executive Director Phillip Ginter said for the first time this year the zoo is open year-round so people can come down to see the sand cats at any time.

“We are super excited to welcome visitors now to come in and catch a glimpse of our sand cats,” said Ginter.

For those who come to see the baby wildcats, Ginter said it may take a little bit of luck to be able to view them.

“She likes to bring them and protect them in their nestbox,” said Ginter. “When visitors come don’t be surprised if the kittens aren’t out and visible right now because mom’s doing her job and protecting them and keeping them safe from any perceived threats.”

The Ross Park Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with the last admission at 3 p.m.

