Site of attempted murder ‘locked down’ by Binghamton officials

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A problematic property in Binghamton has been shut down thanks to the return of the city’s “lockdown law.”

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced Thursday that it has locked down 314 Prospect St. in the city’s First Ward. In a March 13 decision, Binghamton City Court Judge William C. Palella granted a permanent injunction closing the property for up to one year. The decision found evidence to support the city’s petition alleging that it was a public nuisance.

Judge Palella wrote in his decision that the property was the scene of drug activity, prostitution and had garbage, including needles. He called the property a nightmare for neighbors.

Palella’s decision was aided by the testimonies of six witnesses. The decision and order stated that the health and safety of other Prospect Street residents were in danger because of the property.

A sign that reads, "LOCKDOWN NOTICE! This property has been locked down pursuant to the building &property nuisance abatement law by the City of Binghamton." It is signed by Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, who also serves as the Commissioner of Public Safety. (WBNG)

In May 2022, Mayor Kraham announced its lockdown law, officially known as the Property & Building Nuisance Reform Law, would come back to be a part of the city’s litigation.

Under the law, the city applies point values to properties for nuisance activity. If a property accrues 12 or more points in a six-month period, or if it accrues 18 or more points in a 12-month period, that property will be identified as a public nuisance. More serious crimes have higher point values.

On Sept. 19, 2022, 314 Prospect St. was the scene of a shooting; a then-26-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital. The Binghamton Police Department arrested then-48-year-old Franklin Smalls of Binghamton and charged him with attempted murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Just two days after the shooting, Binghamton officials issued the property, and three other properties, including The Cave nightclub, warnings for being problematic.

On Thursday, Mayor Kraham said the property at 314 Prospect St. acquired 22 points since it was issued that warning in September 2022. 12 points were given for assault, four points for disturbance, four points for noise and two points for unlicensed/nuisance/dangerous dogs.

“314 Prospect St. is the perfect example of how a nuisance property can hurt an entire neighborhood and why restoring the city’s lockdown law was one of my first priorities as mayor,” said Mayor Kraham. “We will continue to use every available resource to shut down these problem properties and keep our neighborhoods safe.”

First Ward Binghamton City Councilman Giovanni Scaringi told media that the property had problems for years. He thanked Mayor Kraham for working with him and First Ward residents to get the property locked down.

Scaringi said it took a long time to get the Property & Building Nuisance Law back in Binghamton.

Kraham said anyone who is found on the property could be arrested for trespassing.

