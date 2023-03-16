Truth Pharm speaks on fentanyl test strips

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- March marks a year since Broome County distributed testing strip kits among organizations who focus on harm reduction. Alexis Pleus, Executive Director of Truth Pharm said they have continued to see residents return for more as the fight to combat drug overdoses continues.

Pleus said along with narcan, testing strips are another tool people who use drugs can use to test their substance for fentanyl. She said throughout the year she has seen an increase of residents of all ages come by the office to learn more about the strips for either themselves or loved ones.

“The reality that we live in people use substances they dabble they use them recreationally not always addicted were really impressed and proud that young people are recognizing the importance of testing their substances before they use them.” said Alexis Pleus.

She said it’s important for people to be aware of what they are consuming in order to save lives. If you are interested in the testing strip kits Truth Pharm is located at 49 Pine Street, Binghamton.

