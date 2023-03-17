Attorney Joe Ermeti announces bid for Delaware County District Attorney

(The Campaign of Attorney Joe Ermeti)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- Republican Attorney Joe Ermeti announced his campaign for Delaware County District Attorney.

“I’m running for District Attorney because we need a seasoned attorney leading the District Attorney’s for the next four years,” said Ermeti in a news release. “I’m a proud lifelong Republican who believes in the Constitution and Bill of Rights – including the Second Amendment – and the rule of law to keep Delaware County safe.”

Ermeti’s campaign noted that he has 30 years of experience as an attorney and has handled thousands of cases. He served as the attorney for several municipalities and operated the Law Offices of Joseph A. Ermeti from 1993 to 2019.

The district attorney position became available on the ballot after former District Attorney and Republican John Hubbard was elected to County Court Judge in the 2022 General Election.

Currently, the position is held by Republican Acting District Attorney Shawn Smith.

The Republican Primary is June 27. The 2023 General Election is Nov. 7.

