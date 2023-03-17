Broome-Tioga BOCES culinary students compete for a chance to be featured on the menu of one Broome County restaurant.

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Thursday, March 16 Broome-Tioga BOCES welcomed some of Broome County’s favorite restaurants to their annual “Restaurant Wars.”

Principal of Career & Technical Excellence for Broome-Tioga BOCES Jeff Franey said this fun event features gourmet dishes made and presented by students. He said the students have been working on this project since January and are excited to present their meals to owners and chefs for a chance to be featured on the menu of one of the participating restaurants.

“Anytime we can bring anybody in from outside our kids get real life experience,” said Franey. “It’s not just sitting in the kitchen cooking for themselves its actually cooking for professionals who can judge their food and tell them what they do wrong and do right and its some good positive criticism.”

He said seeing the excitement on the students face as they do what they love is what makes this all worth it.

