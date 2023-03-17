Jerry Seinfeld to come to Binghamton in May

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Jerry Seinfeld in coming to Binghamton in the coming months.

The Broome County Forum Theatre and JS Touring made the announcement Friday. Seinfeld will perform two shows on May 5. They are scheduled for 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on March 24 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at Ticketmaster and at the Mirabito Box Office located at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. They are $70

“America’s premier comedian, Jerry Seinfeld, comes to the Broome County Forum Theatre in Binghamton, NY, to perform his newest stand-up routine,” a news release from The Forum Theatre wrote. “Seinfeld has been hailed for his uncanny ability to joke about the little things in life that relate to audiences everywhere.”

Jerry Seinfeld is widely known for his and Larry David’s, “Seinfeld,” which ran for nine seasons.

