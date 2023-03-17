LG&T Tennis Challenger to skip Binghamton for 2023

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The LG&T Tennis Challenger will not be held in Binghamton for 2023.

That’s according to a statement from the Chair of Tennis Charities of Binghamton, Inc. Howard M. Rittberg. He said despite efforts from tournament organizers and supporters to bring the Challenger to Binghamton, the Association of Tennis Professionals decided that its guidelines preclude Recreation Park from serving as a venue.

Rittberg said the guidelines stress improved player standards and reflect a shift by the USTA to larger venues purpose-built for hosting major tennis events. He said the guidelines now require permanent infrastructure that supports player development, including fully equipped gyms, secure locker rooms and player’s lounges among other requirements.

Rittberg noted that the disappointing news is not related to the construction to improve the tennis courts at Rec Park.

“Our sincere thanks to our sponsors, volunteers and local tennis fans who have supported the tournament over many years,” said Rittberg. “I would also like to thank the City of Binghamton, the mayor and Parks & Recreation, whose help was invaluable in hosting the Tennis Challenger. Each year the City and Parks and Recreation helped to transform Rec Park into a first-class facility that was ranked as one of the favorites by the players on the tour.”

