Man charged with manslaughter for December 2022 death of woman

WALTON, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office announced deputies made an arrest into an indictment warrant for manslaughter.

The sheriff’s office said it charged Vincent Balsamo, 71, with one count of manslaughter in the second degree; a class A felony, one count of assault in the second degree; a class D felony and one count of reckless endangerment in the second degree; a class A misdemeanor.

The office said Balsamo is accused of being involved in a domestic incident that resulted in the death of April Kestner, 52, of Honesdale, Pa. in his residence in the Town of Walton in December 2022.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Balsamo’s house where evidence involving the investigation was seized.

He was transported to the Delaware County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.