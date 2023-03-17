Once executive assistant to convicted former Broome County DA sentenced on grand larceny charge

(WBNG) -- On Thursday, former Executive Assistant & Media Relations Representative James Worhach was sentenced to two to four years in prison after pleading guilty to grand larceny charges in January.

Friday morning, Broome County District Attorney’s Office Investigator Jeffrey Wagner described the case after Worhach’s, who served under former Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell, sentencing. Wagner said Worhach stole files from his own DWI charges. The files were found in 2020 after Worhach had already resigned from his position with the district attorney’s office.

Wagner noted that further investigation discovered that Worhach’s name in county records was changed from “James Worhach” to “James Smith” to hide the criminal record.

Worhach was also found guilty of stealing more than $1,000 from Broome County Government in order to pay for unauthorized long-term parking for himself and then-District Attorney Cornwell.

Worhach will be eligible for parole in 90 days if he completes an addiction treatment program. Current Broome County District Attorney Michael Korchak said Worhach will be required to continue addiction treatment upon release.

