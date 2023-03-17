Rain showers for Saint Patrick’s Day

Sunshine and mild air for next week
By Connor Thompson
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Today: Rain showers. Mild. Rain accumulations between .25-.50″. High: 43-50.

(WBNG)

Tonight: Rain early before partly cloudy skies. Low: 21-27.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High: 40. Low: 17.

Sunday: Cloudy and colder with a few flurries. High: 31. Low: 22.

Monday: Sunny skies and mild. High: 47. Low: 24.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 51. Low: 30.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High: 52. Low: 33.

Thursday: Cloudy. High: 48. Low: 37.

Forecast Discussion:

A weak system moves across the region today, leading to rain showers during the day. Rainfall will be very manageable, with amounts between .25-.50″. Flooding is NOT a risk. Highs will reach into the mid-to-upper 40s, with a few spots hitting 50.

Rain showers move out early tonight, leading to partly cloudy skies and lows dropping into the mid-20s.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, with highs in the 40s. It will be breezy, with gusts approaching 30 MPH. Sunday will be colder, with a few flurries. It will remain breezy, with gusts nearing 35 MPH.

High pressure builds in for the start of next week, with dry conditions and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures through Thursday will be in the upper-40s to low-50s.

