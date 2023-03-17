Restaurant Week in Binghamton announces venues and charity donation

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Local leaders announced today that 21 venues will be participating in this year’s Restaurant Week in Binghamton, as well as its primary charity for donations.

The United Way of Broome County’s Full Plate Project was selected as the partner for this year’s event. The project is designed to combat rising food costs and prevent hunger in Broome County.

The event begins on March 21 and runs through March 30. Local government is encouraging everyone in the area, not just in Broome County, to come and support local businesses.

“I really encourage just not people in the city of Binghamton but people in Broome County, and people outside of Broome County,” said Broome County executive Jason Garnar.

“Tioga County, Chenango County, Delaware County, come here,” said Garnar.

The event began back in September of 2010 and has since compiled over $3.5 million dollars for the restaurant infrastructure. Over 100,000 dollars of that money has been donated to local charities, with this year’s being the United Way of Broome County Full Plate Project.

“Also talking about food and security in our area,” said Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham.

“The United Way Full Plate Project, the proceeds that are going to them. We have local restaurants bringing in local people to support a local cause and that’s something we should all rally behind,” said Kraham.

For more information regarding which restaurants are involved and their menu’s, you can visit eatBING | Celebrating the Food & Drink of Binghamton, NY.

