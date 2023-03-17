Senate Candidate gathers protesters against ‘After School Satan Club’

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- On Feb. 16, 2023, students at Homer Brink Elementary School were sent home with flyers advertising the newest after-school club meeting at the school.

The After School Satan Club was scheduled to meet for the first time on March 16 after school. The meeting ended up being canceled for the month of March because the school needed the room they would have been using.

Republican Senate Candidate for District 48, Caleb Slater organized a protest outside of Homer Brink Elementary. He said he has met with a few parents to discuss their concerns regarding the ASSC being brought to Homer Brink.

When 12 News asked Slater if he has met with any of the ASSC organizers, he said he had not.

This is not the first time a non-school organization has requested the use of Homer Brink. Last year, the ‘Good News Club’ which is a Christian organization, requested the use of Homer Brink and flyers were sent home with students as well.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.