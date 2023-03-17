Senate Candidate gathers protesters against ‘After School Satan Club’

After School Satan Club Protest at Homer Brink Elementary
After School Satan Club Protest at Homer Brink Elementary(Shabeli Acevedo)
By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- On Feb. 16, 2023, students at Homer Brink Elementary School were sent home with flyers advertising the newest after-school club meeting at the school.

The After School Satan Club was scheduled to meet for the first time on March 16 after school. The meeting ended up being canceled for the month of March because the school needed the room they would have been using.

Republican Senate Candidate for District 48, Caleb Slater organized a protest outside of Homer Brink Elementary. He said he has met with a few parents to discuss their concerns regarding the ASSC being brought to Homer Brink.

When 12 News asked Slater if he has met with any of the ASSC organizers, he said he had not.

This is not the first time a non-school organization has requested the use of Homer Brink. Last year, the ‘Good News Club’ which is a Christian organization, requested the use of Homer Brink and flyers were sent home with students as well.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hot water issue closes Mooney’s temporarily
Adult-use cannabis store ‘William Jane’ set to open in Ithaca
‘Cardiac arrest’ death is suspicious, says Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office
Adam Weitsman donates $250,000 to Hillel Academy to prevent its closure
NYSEG Outage
Nearly 5,300 NYSEG customers without power in Broome County

Latest News

Upcoming Binghamton Restaurant Week
Restaurant Week in Binghamton announces venues and charity donation
Law Enforcement aims to prevent impaired driving during St. Patty's Day
Local law office warns of an uptick in impaired drivers this weekend
Burn ban in effect in Broome County
Broome-Tioga BOCES culinary students compete for a chance to be featured on the menu of one Broome County restaurant.