Snow showers return for the weekend

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5:30pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight: Showers decrease west to east after 11pm. Low: 24-30

Saturday: Partial sun and breezy. Chance of a snow showers. An evening snow squall could develop with a cold front moving through. High: 35-42

Saturday Night: 30% chance of snow showers. Windy and cold. Low: 15-21

Forecast Discussion:

Showers taper early tonight from west to east and should largely end by midnight. Lows will be in the 20s. Some icy spots are possible.

Saturday brings a chance of snow showers and breezy conditions. Later in the day, as a cold front swings through, a snow squall could develop. Winds could gust 25-30mph at times through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s.

Sunday is shaping up cold and windy with a chance of scattered snow showers once again. Gusts could reach 30-35mph at times. Highs likely stay in the low 30s.

Early next week we head back into the low 50s with quiet weather expected Monday through Wednesday.

Late next week, Thursday and Friday, some rain is likely. We’ll keep an eye on the potential of steady to heavy rain, especially Thursday night into Friday.

